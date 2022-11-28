Arkansas guard Anthony Black named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a strong week in Hawai'i, Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black has picked up conference weekly honors.
The SEC named Black its Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Black was outstanding for the Razorbacks in the Maui Invitational, leading the Razorbacks to a 2-1 record in the tournament that included a win over then No. 17 San Diego State.
In three games in Maui, Black averaged 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
His best game came in an overtime thriller against No. 10 Creighton, in which Black posted 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals for the Razorbacks. Creighton wound up taking that game 90-87.
It marked the second consecutive 26-point performance for Black, his season-high, as he did the same in a 80-54 rout over Louisville where he shot 81.8% from the field.
The Razorbacks are back in action Monday night against Troy at Bud Walton Arena (7 p.m., SEC Network.)