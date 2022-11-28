Arkansas guard Anthony Black named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Black averaged 22 points in three games at the Maui Invitational.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a strong week in Hawai'i, Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black has picked up conference weekly honors.

The SEC named Black its Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Black was outstanding for the Razorbacks in the Maui Invitational, leading the Razorbacks to a 2-1 record in the tournament that included a win over then No. 17 San Diego State.

In three games in Maui, Black averaged 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

His best game came in an overtime thriller against No. 10 Creighton, in which Black posted 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals for the Razorbacks. Creighton wound up taking that game 90-87.

It marked the second consecutive 26-point performance for Black, his season-high, as he did the same in a 80-54 rout over Louisville where he shot 81.8% from the field.