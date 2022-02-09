Arkansas football moves up to #16 in AP Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is ranked at #16 in the latest AP Top 25. The Hogs moved up three spots after taking down #23 Cincinnati.
The Bearcats were not in the latest poll. The SEC had six teams in the latest poll.
1. Bama
2. UGA
6. TAMU
12. FLA
20. UK
24. Tenn
Arkansas is back in action on Saturday at 11 a.m. to host South Carolina.
