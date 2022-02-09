Arkansas football moves up to #16 in AP Top 25

Hogs move up three spots at week one win over Cincinnati.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is ranked at #16 in the latest AP Top 25. The Hogs moved up three spots after taking down #23 Cincinnati.

The Bearcats were not in the latest poll. The SEC had six teams in the latest poll.

1. Bama

2. UGA

6. TAMU

12. FLA

20. UK

24. Tenn

Arkansas is back in action on Saturday at 11 a.m. to host South Carolina.

Hogs knocked Cincy out of the poll, South Carolina received a couple votes before coming to Fayetteville. #WPS pic.twitter.com/KGqfAVMcu2 — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) September 6, 2022

