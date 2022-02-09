x
Razorbacks

Arkansas football moves up to #16 in AP Top 25

Hogs move up three spots at week one win over Cincinnati.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is ranked at #16 in the latest AP Top 25. The Hogs moved up three spots after taking down #23 Cincinnati

The Bearcats were not in the latest poll. The SEC had six teams in the latest poll.

1. Bama 

2. UGA 

6. TAMU 

12. FLA 

20. UK 

24. Tenn

Arkansas is back in action on Saturday at 11 a.m. to host South Carolina.  

