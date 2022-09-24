Arkansas falls to the Aggies in Southwest Classic

#10 Hogs drop first game of season to #23 Texas A&M.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southwest Classic trophy is returning to College Station. #10 Arkansas fell to #23 Texas A&M, 23-21 for its first loss of the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks failed to improve to 4-0 for the second consecutive season. The Hogs have lost ten of their last eleven games against Texas A&M.

FIRST QUARTER:

Myles Slusher made his return to the Arkansas secondary. Drew Sanders ended the first Texas A&M drive with a sack.

KJ Jefferson found Ketron Jackson for a 32-yard touchdown to put the Razorbacks up 7-0.

The next drive the Hogs would strike again. This time Jefferson found Warren Thompson for a 56-yard touchdown. Arkansas was up 14-0.

HE GONE pic.twitter.com/yxflmg9wCV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 24, 2022

SECOND QUARTER:

Texas A&M would strike back with a six play, 93-yard drive. A Max Johnson touchdown pass cut the Arkansas lead in half.

The Hogs would take the next drive into the redzone. On first and goal, Jefferson fumbled at the goal line. The Aggies recovered and took it 98-yards for the touchdown. A botched snap on the PAT kept the Hogs in front, 14-13.

THIRD QUARTER:

Texas A&M would strike again on the first drive of the second half. The Hogs trailed for the first time, 20-14.

The Aggies would tack on a field goal and take a 23-14 lead into the fourth. The Arkansas defense allowed 23 unanswered points.

FOURTH QUARTER:

The Hogs comeback attempt would have to start in the final frame. With 10:05 to play a Jefferson touchdown run would get Arkansas within two points.

With 1:35 to play Cam Little would miss the 42-yard game winning field goal.