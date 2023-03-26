Arkansas falls to Kansas 78-64 in WNIT Great Eight

Razorbacks finish season with 24-13 record.

The Arkansas women's basketball team's season came to an end Sunday with a 78-64 loss at Kansas in the WNIT's Great Eight.

Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks finish the season with a 24-13 record.

Three Razorbacks finished the game in double figures scoring-wise, led by Makayla Daniels with 21 points.

Kansas had two players eclipse the 20-point mark, as Holly Kersgieter tallied 25 points and Taiyanna Jackson posted 22 points.

Arkansas got off to a slow start, as the Jayhawks raced out to a 15-2 lead and carried a 38-19 advantage into the half. The Razorbacks struggled from the field in the opening half, shooting just 7-for-29 (24%).

The Hogs bounced back in the third quarter however, outscoring the Jayhawks 31-22.