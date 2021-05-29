Arkansas falls in Super Regional

Arizona ends historic Razorback season, 4-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arguably the best season in Arkansas softball history came to an end Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Arizona. For the first time in program history, the Razorbacks hosted a NCAA Super Regional. But the team failed to win a game this weekend at Bogle Park, falling in two straight games.

Autumn Storms started great in the circle, taking a perfect game into the fifth. In the top half of the inning, Braxton Burnside doubled in a run, and Arkansas went up 1-0, their first-ever lead in a Super Regional.

That would be short-lived. A two-run homer gave Arizona a lead in the bottom of the fifth, and the Wildcats added two more in the sixth to make it 4-1. That was all she wrote, and the Arkansas season ends two wins shy of Oklahoma City.