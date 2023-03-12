Arkansas earns 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, will open against Illinois in first round

Razorbacks drawn into West Region, will face Illini in Des Moines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball team is going dancing for the third straight season.

Arkansas learned Sunday it will be an 8-seed in the West Region of this year's NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks are paired up against 9-seed Illinois in the first round taking place in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Hogs enter this year's big dance at 20-13 on the season and are coming off a quarterfinal exit in the SEC Tournament.

Head coach Eric Musselman will be hoping his Hogs can replicate the runs his teams have made the last two years in March, with Arkansas coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

By taking the Hogs to a third straight NCAA tournament, it marks the first time Arkansas has accomplished that feat since 2008.