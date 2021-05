Hogs can clinch at least a share of SEC Title with game 2 win

On Monday #7 Arkansas fell to #16 LSU, 2-1 in game one of the doubleheader. The Hogs can still clinch at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a win in game two.

Arkansas jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a Danielle Gibson sacrifice fly. The offense though would leave a runner on third in the inning.

The Tigers would grab a run in back to back innings off Mary Haff.