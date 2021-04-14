x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorbacks

Arkansas commit wins Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year

Sydney Thorvaldson will head to Arkansas next season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas commit, Sydney Thorvaldson, has been the Gatorade Cross County Player of the Year. Thorvaldson is currently a senior at a high school in her home state of Wyoming.

Thorvaldon is the state’s three-time returning Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade Wyoming Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

She most recently  won the Class 3A state meet this past season with a state-record time of 16:59.6, breaking the tape more than two minutes and thirty seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor. leading the Outlaws to a fourth 

Thorvaldson has signed a National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track on scholarship at the University of Arkansas this fall. 

RELATED: Musselman finalizing contract extension with Razorbacks

RELATED: Wallace named SEC co-freshman of the week

 