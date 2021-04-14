Arkansas commit wins Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year

Sydney Thorvaldson will head to Arkansas next season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas commit, Sydney Thorvaldson, has been the Gatorade Cross County Player of the Year. Thorvaldson is currently a senior at a high school in her home state of Wyoming.

Thorvaldon is the state’s three-time returning Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade Wyoming Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

She most recently won the Class 3A state meet this past season with a state-record time of 16:59.6, breaking the tape more than two minutes and thirty seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor. leading the Outlaws to a fourth