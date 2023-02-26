Arkansas Clinches 20-Win Season With Victory Over Texas A&M

Razorbacks hit season-high 13 three-pointers in 78-65 win on Senior Day.

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (20-11, 7-9 SEC) earned their way back in the win column after taking down Texas A&M (7-19, 2-14 SEC), 78-65, to clinch the Razorbacks’ third 20-win season with Mike Neighbors at the helm. Arkansas earned the win off a season-high 13 3-pointers and seven players with 7+ points, as well as 18 points off the bench. Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks for the second straight game with 19 points, as Arkansas broke a three-game losing streak to the Aggies. Seniors Chrissy Carr and Avery Hughes were honored following the win.

Spencer got the scoring started with a layup, which started a 7-0 run. Texas A&M scored its first field goal after over three minutes into the contest to start a 4-0 run, but Spencer responded with a 3-pointer. At the media timeout, Arkansas held a 12-6 advantage. Arkansas fell in a drought for nearly 2.5 minutes until Makayla Daniels made the backend of her two free throw attempts. Jersey Wolfenbarger then started a 7-0 run all on her own, which was initiated with a 3-pointer. After one quarter, Arkansas led, 20-10.

Spencer got the Razorbacks their first basket of the second quarter after driving to the basket for a layup. Texas A&M nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to eight, but Spencer answered with a triple of her own. Hot from the field, Texas A&M made its third straight field goal, but Arkansas held a 28-21 edge going into the media timeout with 4:49 left in the first half. Arkansas was in a scoring drought for over two minutes, but the Razorbacks forced four Texas A&M turnovers during that period. Wolfenbarger then dug the Razorbacks out of the hole with a reverse layup. Poffenbarger then found herself on that scoreboard with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, while Texas A&M was held from scoring a field goal for the remaining 6:09 of the quarter. Arkansas led 36-25 at the half.

Poffenbarger came up with a steal to set up Arkansas on offense. She then nailed her third 3-pointer of the contest, Arkansas’ first of three field goals to open the second half. After a Carr triple, Texas A&M called a timeout, as Arkansas led 44-25 with 7:57 remaining in the quarter. Out of the timeout, the Aggies began a 5-0 run, which was started by a 3-pointer. The Razorbacks would respond, as Emrie Ellis came through with a layup. The Aggies answered with another triple, but Ellis matched it with a shot from beyond the arc of her own. Arkansas continued to stay hot from the field, and after a Daniels 3-pointer, Arkansas led 57-34 with under five minutes left in the quarter. Texas A&M went on a 7-0 run, while Arkansas was held from the field for the remaining four minutes of the quarter. The Razorbacks still held a 60-46 advantage going into the final quarter.

Spencer gave the Razorbacks their first field goal in nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter with a jumper. Daniels from beyond the arc extended Arkansas’ lead to 20, 68-48, with 7:23 left in the game. Texas A&M scored seven straight points, while Arkansas was in a scoring drought for nearly three minutes. Spencer then banked in a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to extend Arkansas’ lead to 16, 71-55. Arkansas came up with a pair of stops, but then Texas A&M knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Arkansas’ lead to 11 with 2:36 left in the game. Out of the timeout, Erynn Barnum knocked down a 3-pointer, Arkansas’ 13th of the game, to extend her point total to double digits. Texas A&M outscored the Razorbacks 10-7 in the final 2:30 of play, but Arkansas held on to win, 78-65.

