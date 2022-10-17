AP Poll: Arkansas basketball ranked top 10 for first time since 1994-95

For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas Razorback basketball team will enter the season ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Razorback men's basketball team was ranked #10 in AP preseason's poll as college basketball nears closer and closer.

This comes as the Razorbacks began the season as the #16 ranked team in the country on last year's AP preseason poll.

We've already seen a glimpse of the team's potential, with McDonald's All-Americans Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black, and Jordan Walsh all leading the Hogs to an undefeated European tour over the summer.

This season will be a tough one for the basketball team as they're set to face six different teams who appear in the AP preseason top 25 throughout the regular season.

But the Hogs, whose roster received national attention, namely during the McDonald's All-American game, have more than enough talent to be a contender this year.

Tip-off for the new era of Razorback basketball is set to happen on Monday, Nov. 7 as the Hogs take on North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena at 7 p.m.

As for the rest of the schedule, Arkansas' SEC opponents have already been announced.

The Hogs' 2022-2023 SEC opponents go as follows:

Dec. 28 (Wed) at LSU * (Baton Rouge, La.)

Jan. 4 (Wed) vs Missouri * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 7 (Sat) at Auburn * (Auburn, Ala.)

Jan. 11 (Wed) vs Alabama * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 14 (Sat) at Vanderbilt * (Nashville, Tenn.)

Jan. 18 (Wed) at Missouri * (Columbia, Mo.)

Jan. 21 (Sat) vs Ole Miss * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 24 (Tues) vs LSU * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 28 (Sat) at Baylor % (Waco, Texas – SEC-Big 12 Challenge)

Jan. 31 (Tues) vs Texas A&M * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 4 (Sat) at South Carolina * (Columbia, S.C.)

Feb. 7 (Tues) at Kentucky * (Lexington, Ky.)

Feb. 11 (Sat) vs Mississippi State * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 15 (Wed) at Texas A&M * (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 18 (Sat) vs Florida * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 21 (Tues) vs Georgia * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 25 (Sat) at Alabama * (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Feb. 28 (Tues) at Tennessee * (Knoxville, Tenn.)

March 4 (Sat) vs Kentucky * (Bud Walton Arena)