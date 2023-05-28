Arkansas baseball named regional host for NCAA Tournament

The Hogs will host the Fayetteville Regional next week at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — NCAA postseason baseball is officially returning to Fayetteville.

Arkansas was named on Sunday as one of 16 regional hosts for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks will host the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium for the 10th time in program history.

The Razorbacks have advanced from five of the previous nine times they have hosted the Fayetteville Regional, including the past three occasions (2018, 2019, 2021).

Regional action returns to Fayetteville after a one-year break, as Arkansas went on the road to the Stillwater Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional before booking its trip to the College World Series.

The Razorbacks will find out their exact tournament seeding and draw on Monday. According to D1Baseball, the Hogs are projected to be the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament and would host Dallas Baptist, Cal State Fullerton and Central Connectictut.