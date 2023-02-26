Arkansas baseball falls 12-3 to Eastern Illinois in series finale

10 runs across the seventh and eighth innings helped the Panthers prevent a Razorback sweep.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team came into Sunday looking to complete its first sweep of the season.

Instead, the Hogs suffered their first loss at Baum-Walker Stadium this season.

The Razorbacks dropped their series finale 12-3 to Eastern Illinois, winning the series but unable to pull off the sweep of the Panthers.

After recording 23 runs combined between Friday and Saturday's wins, Sunday was a quieter day for the Hogs' bats. Arkansas scratched across three runs on just four hits, with only one hit in the final four innings of the game.

The first of those runs, came on a solo home run from Jace Bohrofen in the second that tied the game up at 1-1. An RBI double from John Bolton and an RBI single from Tavian Josenberger in the fifth helped give Arkansas a 3-1 lead, but the Hogs would not score the rest of the way.

As for the Panthers, they did most of their damage against the Arkansas bullpen. Hunter Hollan got the start for the Hogs, and delivered a start that lasted 5.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out four batters.

He exited with the Razorbacks holding onto a 3-2 lead, but that lead would not last.

EIU tied the game in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from shortstop Chris Worcester. The Panthers then took the lead for good on back-to-back home runs from Ryan Ignoffo (2 RBI) and Cole Gober (solo) off Cody Adcock to put EIU up 6-3. Each of the Panthers' first six runs came with two outs. Adcock received the loss in the game, moving to 1-1 on the season.

The Panthers then broke the game open in the eighth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. EIU scored six runs on four hits thanks in part to a sloppy inning for the Hogs that included three walks, an error, a passed ball and a wild pitch.

That gave EIU a 12-3 lead, which the Panthers saw out comfortably in the eighth and ninth innings.