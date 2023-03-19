Arkansas baseball caps SEC-opening sweep with 5-0 win over Auburn

Razorbacks sweep the Tigers for first time since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first SEC series of the season proved to be no problem for the Razorback baseball team.

No. 7 Arkansas (18-2) completed its sweep of Auburn with a 5-0 victory Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The win marks the Hogs' 13th in a row and seals Arkansas' first sweep over Auburn since 2018.

Cody Adcock made his first weekend start of the season and picked up the win after tossing six scoreless innings, striking out six batters while giving up just one hit. Adcock moves to 2-1 on the season

Cody. Freaking. Adcock.



6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO



That's one HELLUVA job pic.twitter.com/kihj8AXe8C — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 19, 2023

Jared Wegner opened the scoring in emphatic fashion in the third inning.

With two runners on base, Wegner demolished a 470-foot home run to deep left center to put Arkansas on top 3-0.

Harold Coll tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a 2-RBI single up the middle.