Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby entering transfer portal

The redshirt sophomore appeared in eight games, including a start against LSU, this past season.

Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby announced Monday he will be entering the transfer portal.

Hornsby's message on Twitter included "my journey here as a Razorback has come to an end. I will make the best decision for me and my future. I am entering my name in the transfer portal."

Hornsby spent time both at quarterback and receiver during the season, appearing in eight games. He saw extended action at quarterback in the two games which K.J. Jefferson missed due to injury.

Hornsby came on for starter Cade Fortin in a loss at Mississippi State, with Hornsby sparking the offense and playing the entire second half. He finished the game 8-for-17 passing for 234 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while adding 114 rush yards on eight attempts

The Missouri City, Tex. native then made his only start of the season against LSU a month later. Hornsby went 4-for-9 with 24 pass yards and 37 rush yards on 18 attempts. He was replaced by Cade Fortin in the third quarter.

As a receiver, Hornsby finished the season with two receptions for eight yards.