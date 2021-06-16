Arkansas athletes prepare for Olympic trials

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Current and former Arkansas track and field athletes will represent the Razorbacks in the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials for track and field.
U.S. Olympic Trials | Arkansas entries
Friday, June 18, 2021
Time (PT) Event Athlete
Noon M Shot Put Qualifying Ryan Crouser Trains in Fayetteville
12:05 p.m. M Hammer Qualifying Erich Sullins Alum
4:03 p.m. W 1,500m 1st Round Nikki Hiltz Alum
Krissy Gear Junior
5:54 p.m. W 5,000m 1st Round Katie Izzo Junior
Taylor Werner Alum
6:30 p.m. M Shot Put FINAL (Ryan Crouser)
6:37 p.m. W 100m 1st Round Jada Baylark Junior
Kiara Parker Alum
Saturday, June 19, 2021
1:00 p.m. Decathlon 100m Markus Ballengee Junior
1:50 p.m. Decathlon Long Jump Ballengee
2:50 p.m. Decathlon Shot Put Ballengee
4:00 p.m. Decathlon High Jump Ballengee
4:30 p.m. M Pole Vault Qualifying Andrew Irwin Alum
5:04 p.m. W 100m Hurdles 1st Round Taliyah Brooks Alum
Payton Chadwick Alum
6:03 p.m. W 100m Semifinal (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker)
6:18 p.m. Decathlon 400m Ballengee
6:40 p.m. W 1,500m Semifinal (Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz)
7:51 p.m. W 100m FINAL (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker)
Sunday, June 20, 2021
12:15 p.m. Decathlon 110m Hurdles Markus Ballengee
1:20 p.m. Decathlon Discus Ballengee
3:45 p.m. Decathlon Pole Vault Ballengee
4:25 p.m. M Hammer FINAL (Erich Sullins)
6:03 p.m. W 100m Hurdles Semifinal (Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick)
6:15 p.m. Decathlon Javelin Ballengee
6:35 p.m. W 3k Steeplechase 1st Round Krissy Gear Junior