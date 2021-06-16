x
Razorbacks

Arkansas athletes prepare for Olympic trials

Hogs will be well represented in Oregon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Current and former Arkansas track and field athletes will represent the Razorbacks in the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials for track and field. 

U.S. Olympic Trials | Arkansas entries

Friday, June 18, 2021

Time (PT) Event Athlete

Noon M Shot Put Qualifying Ryan Crouser Trains in Fayetteville

12:05 p.m. M Hammer Qualifying Erich Sullins Alum

4:03 p.m. W 1,500m 1st Round Nikki Hiltz Alum

Krissy Gear Junior

5:54 p.m. W 5,000m 1st Round Katie Izzo Junior

Taylor Werner Alum

6:30 p.m. M Shot Put FINAL (Ryan Crouser)

6:37 p.m. W 100m 1st Round Jada Baylark Junior

Kiara Parker Alum

Saturday, June 19, 2021

1:00 p.m. Decathlon 100m Markus Ballengee Junior

1:50 p.m. Decathlon Long Jump Ballengee

2:50 p.m. Decathlon Shot Put Ballengee

4:00 p.m. Decathlon High Jump Ballengee

4:30 p.m. M Pole Vault Qualifying Andrew Irwin Alum

5:04 p.m. W 100m Hurdles 1st Round Taliyah Brooks Alum

Payton Chadwick Alum

6:03 p.m. W 100m Semifinal (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker)

6:18 p.m. Decathlon 400m Ballengee

6:40 p.m. W 1,500m Semifinal (Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz)

7:51 p.m. W 100m FINAL (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker)

Sunday, June 20, 2021

12:15 p.m. Decathlon 110m Hurdles Markus Ballengee

1:20 p.m. Decathlon Discus Ballengee

3:45 p.m. Decathlon Pole Vault Ballengee

4:25 p.m. M Hammer FINAL (Erich Sullins)

6:03 p.m. W 100m Hurdles Semifinal (Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick)

6:15 p.m. Decathlon Javelin Ballengee

6:35 p.m. W 3k Steeplechase 1st Round Krissy Gear Junior