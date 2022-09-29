Arkansas Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference MBB Schedule

In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home, face Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and host Bradley on Dec. 17 in North Little Rock.

The public can get their first look at the 2022-23 Razorbacks on Oct. 16 (Sunday) at the annual Red-White Scrimmage. The event returns to Barnhill Arena and start time will be announced later.

The fourth year of the Eric Musselman era will officially open on Nov. 7 versus North Dakota State. The Razorbacks will stay at home to face Fordham (Nov. 11) and South Dakota State (Nov. 16) before traveling to Hawai’i for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational (Nov. 21-23).

Upon returning to the mainland, Arkansas will host Troy (Nov.28), San Jose State (Dec. 3) and UNC Greensboro (Dec. 6). The Razorbacks will then play a pair of neutral site games. First, the Hogs will make the short trip to Tulsa, Okla., to face Oklahoma (Dec. 10) for the second edition of the Crimson & Cardinal Classic. Second, Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena to host Bradley (Dec. 17). Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for a game versus UNC Asheville on Dec. 21 before starting the SEC slate Dec. 28 at LSU.

Oct. 16 (Sun) RED-WHITE SCRIMMAGE (Barnhill Arena) – TBA

Oct. 29 (Sat) Exhibition at Texas (Austin, Texas) – 3:00 pm (Longhorn Network)

Nov. 7 (Mon) vs North Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Nov. 11 (Fri) vs Fordham (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Nov. 16 (Wed) vs South Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Nov. 21 (Mon) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs Louisville (Lahaina, Hawai’i) – 4:00 pm (ESPN2)

Nov. 22 (Tues) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs Texas Tech or Creighton (Lahaina, Hawai’i) – TBA (ESPN/2)

Nov. 23 (Wed) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs TBA (at Lahaina, Hawai’i) – TBA (ESPN/2/U)

Nov. 28 (Mon) vs Troy (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Dec. 3 (Sat) vs San Jose State (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Dec. 6 (Tues) vs UNC Greensboro (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Dec. 10 (Sat) vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center) – Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 17 (Sat) vs Bradley (North Little Rock - Simmons Bank Arena) – 3:00 pm

Dec. 21 (Wed) vs UNC Asheville (Bud Walton Arena) - TBA

Dec. 28 (Wed) at LSU * (Baton Rouge, La.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 4 (Wed) vs Missouri * (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:30 pm (SEC Network)

Jan. 7 (Sat) at Auburn * (Auburn, Ala.) – 7:30 pm (SEC Network)

Jan. 11 (Wed) vs Alabama * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 14 (Sat) at Vanderbilt * (Nashville, Tenn.) – 1:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 18 (Wed) at Missouri * (Columbia, Mo.) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)

Jan. 21 (Sat) vs Ole Miss * (Bud Walton Arena) – 11:00 am (ESPN2)

Jan. 24 (Tues) vs LSU * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)

Jan. 28 (Sat) at Baylor % (Waco, Texas – SEC-Big 12 Challenge) – 3 or 5 pm (ESPN)

Jan. 31 (Tues) vs Texas A&M * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 4 (Sat) at South Carolina * (Columbia, S.C.) – 2:30 pm (SEC Network)

Feb. 7 (Tues) at Kentucky * (Lexington, Ky.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN/2)

Feb. 11 (Sat) vs Mississippi State * (Bud Walton Arena) – 5:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 15 (Wed) at Texas A&M * (Bryan-College Station, Texas) – 8:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 18 (Sat) vs Florida * (Bud Walton Arena) – 1:00 pm (ESPN/2)

Feb. 21 (Tues) vs Georgia * (Bud Walton Arena) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)

Feb. 25 (Sat) at Alabama * (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) – 1 or 3 pm (ESPN/2)

Feb. 28 (Tues) at Tennessee * (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)

Mar. 4 (Sat) vs Kentucky * (Bud Walton Arena) – 1:00 pm (CBS)

Mar. 8-12 at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 16-19 at NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds

Mar. 23-26 at NCAA Regionals

April 1& 3 at NCAA Final Four (Houston, Texas. - NRG Stadium)

* - SEC Game BOLD - Home Game