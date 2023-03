The Razorbacks will take on the number 1 seed in the West Region Saturday on Channel 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Kansas will meet in the Round of 32 on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 on CBS. It is the first meeting between the two programs since 2005.

The Hogs knocked off Illinois on Thursday, while the Jayhawks took care of Howard. Kansas is the number one seed in the West Region and the defending national champions.

The Razorbacks will look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

Arkansas' second-round matchup with Kansas will tip at 4:15 p.m. CT and air on CBS.



Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) will have the call. pic.twitter.com/DA0YlBBHb1 — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) March 17, 2023

