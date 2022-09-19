Arkansas' matchup against Alabama will air on CBS

The Razorbacks will take on the Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The game will air on CBS.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A kickoff time for Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama has been slated for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the game will air on CBS.

The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2.

The Crimson Tide has a 24-8 lead in the all-time series. Alabama is making its first trip to Fayetteville since Dec. 12, 2020.

This weekend, Arkansas takes on No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 24, which will air on ESPN.

For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device