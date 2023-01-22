x
Razorbacks

Arkansas adds commitment from Mizzou transfer defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat

The grad transfer tallied 21 tackles this past season and played in 47 career games for the Tigers.
Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks fortified their defensive line Sunday night with an addition from one of their SEC counterparts to the north.

Arkansas landed a commitment from Mizzou defensive line transfer Trajan Jeffcoat, with Jeffcoat joining the Hogs as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility.

The Columbia, S.C. native played in 47 career games for the Tigers, including playing in 12 this past season in which he totaled 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. 

Jeffcoat posted his best season in 2020. In the covid-shortened season, the 6-4, 269-pound lineman registered 23 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and a team-leading 6.0 sacks. Those numbers earned him first-team All-SEC by both the league's coaches and the Associated Press.

