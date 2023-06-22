Anthony Black drafted 6th overall by Orlando Magic

Black becomes the highest Razorback taken in the NBA Draft since Joe Kleine in 1985.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Anthony Black is off to the NBA after being selected with the 6th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. Black becomes the highest Razorback selected since Joe Kleine in 1985.

Black becomes the first Arkansas player selected in the first round since Moses Moody in 2021 and the third in the last six drafts with Bobby Portis going in the first round back in 2015.

The Texas native averaged 12.8 points and 5,1 rebounds a game in his lone season at Arkansas. Black played more minutes this season than any freshman in the country.

