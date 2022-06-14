Amber Ramirez wins Rookie of the Year in Mexican League

Ramirez averaged 10.7 points per game with Fuerza Regia in the LNBP Feminil

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas great Amber Ramirez has gotten her professional career off to a soaring start, winning Rookie of the Year in the Mexican League.

Ramirez averaged points 10.7 points per game and 1.8 assists with Fuerza Regia in the LNBP Feminil to win the award.

In her final season at Arkansas, Ramirez averaged 15.1 points per game while finishing second in the SEC in 3-pointers made this year with 64.

Ramirez and her teammates will begin their playoff run on Thursday.

