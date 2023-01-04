Alabama baseball head coach mocks Hog Call after ejection in loss to Arkansas

Crimson Tide head coach Brad Bohannon was ejected in the 7th inning of Saturday's game, and appeared to mock the calling of the hogs as he left the field.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday's Arkansas-Alabama baseball game at Baum-Walker Stadium provided one of the more interesting head coach ejections you'll see.

Leading 5-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning, Alabama's Kade Woods delivered an 0-2 pitch to Tavian Josenberger that looked like it could've been called either way, but was ruled a ball by the home plate umpire.

After a ball on the following pitch, Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon was still visibly angry about the previous ball call and came out of the dugout to argue with the umpire.

That's when the fireworks started.

Bohannon was ejected, and on his way off the field, the Crimson Tide head coach riled up the crowd first by raising his fist, and then by appearing the mock the Arkansas tradition of the calling of the hogs.

Alabama baseball head coach gets ejected and then mocks the Hog Call on his way to the dugout 😂 pic.twitter.com/58RAe68u6T — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) April 1, 2023

The move would backfire. In a game Alabama led 4-0 at one point, the visitors wouldn't see the lead again.

On the very next pitch after the ejection, Josenberger ripped a go-ahead 2-RBI double down the right-field line to put Arkansas up 6-5.

In the following inning, the Razorbacks blasted two home runs to secure a 9-6 win over Alabama to even up the series.

After the game, third baseman Caleb Cali said the move from Bohannon fired the team up.

"We were all right on top of the rail when he (Josenberger) was going through that AB (at-bat) right after he (Bohannon) got ejected," Cali said. "Once he (Josenberger) got that hit, we erupted. It was one of the craziest plays of the game. It was awesome."