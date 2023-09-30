Aggies down Razorbacks 34-22 in Southwest Classic

A&M pulls away from Arkansas late with dominant showing in all three phases of the game to win the 11th of the last 12 meetings between the two

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas hung with Texas A&M for about three quarters in the 2023 edition of the Southwest Classic, but the Aggies proved to be too much for the Razorbacks in the end as they pull away for the 34-22 win.

Arkansas would get the ball to begin the game and would put the first points of the contest on the board in the form of a 52-yard Cam Little field goal.

However, while the drive ended in points, the offense took a big blow on their first trip on the field, losing true freshman tight end Luke Hasz to a shoulder injury after the drive. He finished with one catch for 14-yards.

The Aggies would respond to the Hogs score with a touchdown on their opening drive, as backup quarterback Max Johnson hit Evan Stewart from 32-yards away to put A&M up 7-3.

From there the two teams would trade field goals, Little from from 25 and Randy Bond from 42 to make it 10-6.

Following the Aggies kick, we would see the games first punt after Arkansas was held to a three-and-out on their next possession.

Texas A&M would be unable to extend their lead on their next drive though as Bond would "doink" one off the upright on his second attempt of the day to keep the score 10-6 with about five minutes left in the first half.

The Razorbacks would look to keep momentum on their side by taking a risk on their next offensive possession by going for it on 4th and short in their own territory. However the gamble would not pay off as the Aggies stuffed the called run, to set their offense up with a short field.

A&M would seize the opportunity by scoring a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half in the form of a Johnson to Earnest Crownover touchdown pass from the two yard-line, to make it 17-6 at the half.

The Aggies would receive the ball to start the second half, however whatever Head Coach Sam Pittman told his defense at the half seemed to resonate.

On the first play from scrimmage Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson secured a pick-six off a miscommunication by the A&M offense to cut the Aggies lead to four at 17-13.

Texas A&M would respond with a field goal on their next drive to drop the Razorbacks back to a touchdown deficit and would follow that up with another three-and-out on the defensive side of the ball.

Once again though, just when the tide was beginning to turn in the Aggies favor, the Arkansas defense made a play.

On a read option keep by A&M Quarterback Johnson, Razorbacks linebacker Jordan Crook was first to the ball with his hit causing a fumble, which was promptly recovered by Brad Spence.

The Hogs would once again pay off the turnover with points, this time from the leg of Little, this time from 50 to set the score at 20-16.

It appeared the Razorbacks now had momentum on their side in the Southwest Classic after the defense rose to the occasion yet again forcing a punt on the Aggies next drive.

However, on the second play of the series, a KJ Jefferson pass would be tipped at the line and sail into the arms of a defender who returned it for an Aggies touchdown.

The turnover turned touchdown would give A&M an 11-point lead at 27-16 late in the third.

Scoring would then go quiet on both sides until the Aggies' special teams would strike with a Ainias Smith 82-yard punt return with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter to give A&M a three score lead, 34-16.

The Razorbacks would do their best to rally, by forcing yet another turnover with under five-minutes remaining and paying it off with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Andrew Armstrong.

The Hogs would go for two to make it a 10 point game, but would fail, keeping the score at 34-22, which is where it would stay until the clock hit 0:00.

With the loss Arkansas falls to 2-3 on the season and will look to keep their slim hopes in the SEC West alive when they face Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi next.