9 Arkansas softball takes series opener against Auburn 7-4

Razorbacks launch four home runs to down the Tigers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The long ball was the name of the game Friday night for Razorback softball.

#9 Arkansas launched four home runs en route to a 7-4 victory over #17 Auburn in the series opener at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks improve to 26-7 overall, and 7-3 in SEC play.

Chenise Delce improved to 6-2 on the season after tossing four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit in relief.

The Hogs jumped on the Tigers right from the first inning, with back-to-back home runs from Hannah Gamill (a three-run homer) and Linnie Malkin giving Arkansas a 4-0 lead.

A clutch three-run home run in the third inning for Auburn however helped pull the Tigers back even at 4-4.

But in the bottom of the inning, Arkansas had enough fire power to respond.

Taylor Ellsworth connected on a solo home run, and two batters later, Malkin added her second home run of the game, a two-run moonshot to straight away center field.

Big Lin Energy



That's two HR today for @LinMal_ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/475wF0gWBj — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 9, 2022

Arkansas can now clinch a fourth straight series victory to start SEC play with a win either on Saturday or Sunday.