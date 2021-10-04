8 Arkansas softball drops first SEC game of season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday #8 Arkansas softball fell to #3 Alabama, 5-3 for their first SEC loss of the season. The Hogs still lead the SEC with a 12-1 conference record.
Alabama got out to a quick 4-0 lead in third off Mary Haff. The Razorback responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Linnie Malkin had two RBI's in the inning.
The Crimson Tide would get one back with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Arkansas couldn't rally and would fall, 5-3.
Game two of this series will be Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
