5NEWS Team of the Week: Razorback Soccer

The 4th ranked Hogs are riding a program-record 12-game win streak.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The hottest soccer team in the SEC resides in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks are winners of a program record twelve matches in a row and are ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches poll. They're led by a coach in Colby Hale, who has a laser focus.

"It sounds like cliché, but we don’t really think in terms of streaks," Hale said. "We just think in terms of hey, we have another game, and every game whether we win or lose, we just have to watch video, and self evaluate.”

That same mentality has allowed the Hogs to continue to improve this season as they rack up the wins.

"Well, we joke, they’re never getting the carrot, right? There’s that whole…they’re never getting it," Hale said. "We could win 50-0, and we’re going to find something we could get better at.”

It's a mindset that's now ingrained into the culture of the Razorback soccer program.

"That’s who we are," Hale said. "That’s who I am, that’s who they are. We’re going to stay hungry. We’re going to train hard. We’re going to find things we need to work on.”

"t’s just a super competitive environment, and I think that’s why each and every day we always get better," said senior forward Parker Goins.

It certainly helps to have a player like Goins on the team, as the senior broke the all-time school record with her 105th career point in a 6-1 win over Mizzou last week.

"Honestly, I didn’t even know I was in the running for breaking the record," Goins said. "So it was kind of a shock, but it was a really special moment to be able to share it in front of like the fans, my family and friends, and then my teammates and coaching staff."

It was a pretty cool individual moment for her, but she's got some team goals at the front of her mind.

"I really want to go undefeated in the SEC," she said. "I don’t think that’s ever been done or that I know of. And I think if that happens we’ll be a one seed in the NCAA tournament, which an Arkansas team has never done before. Then just making a longer stretch in the NCAA tournament then what we have in the past.”

And Hale thinks this could be the team to do just that.

"If anyone’s going to do it, it’s probably this group, right? I mean, they are so... First of all, they’re talented which you have to have to win a national championship. But they’re just motivated, they lead well, they deal with adversity.”