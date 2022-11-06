4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson commits to Razorbacks

Henderson becomes the Hogs' first commit in the class of 2024.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks are on the board recruiting wise in the class of 2024.

Kavion Henderson, a 4-star defensive end out of Leeds, Alabama, committed to Arkansas on Sunday. The junior becomes the Hogs' first commit in the 2024 cycle.

Henderson is listed at 6'3", 235 pounds, and is rated as the No. 195 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He checks in as the No. 16 defensive lineman and the No. 12 player in the state of Alabama for the class.