2nd half comeback propels Hogs over #17 San Diego State in overtime

Arkansas erases double-digit deficit to finish the Maui Invitational with a top-25 win.

MAUI, Hawaii — In the third place game of the Maui Invitational, #9 Arkansas erased a double-digit second-half deficit to take down #17 San Diego State, 78-74 in overtime. The Hogs finish the tournament third with a 2-1 record.

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville sitting 5-1 after getting two wins in Hawaii.

Anthony Black got off to another quick start scoring the Hogs first five points. The freshman though would have to sit for a majority of the first half after comitting two fouls.

San Diego State took control with a 13-1 first half run. The Hogs were up to six turnovers and were playing uncharacteristically bad basketball.

Arkansas went 0-8 from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed 35-26 headed into the break.

Early in the second half Trevon Brazile made the first three by either side and the Hogs were within four points. Brazile, Ricky Council and Jordan Walsh accounted for 22 of the Hogs first 23 second half points.

Arkansas was able to stay in the game when the Aztecs put them in the bonus with just under eight minutes to play.

Brazile had 17 second half points and got Arkansas within one with 3:48 to play and Black would tie it at the free throw line with 1:21 remaining.

Trailing 67-65, the Hogs had the ball with seven seconds to play and a chance to tie or win the game. Kamani Johnson hit a layup at the buzzer to force overtime. Arkansas scored four points in the last 13 seconds of the game.

Arkansas would score the first point of overtime to take its first lead since early i the first half. Brazile was up to 20 points.

After Johnson scored another bucket, the Hogs led 75-72 with 1:24 to play.

With the Hogs up 76-74 San Diego State had the ball and after the miss Johnson would come up with the rebounds. Johnson finished with seven points and seven rebounds after not playing any minutes in the team's first two games in Maui.

The Hogs would go on to win the game, 78-74. Arkansas broke a 14 game losing streak against top-25 teams when trailing at halftime.

Anthony Black was named to the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team. He led the event with 22.33 PPG.