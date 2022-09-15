24 Arkansas volleyball upsets #7 Georgia Tech

Hogs win first ranked matchup at Barnhill Arena since 1998 to improve to 8-1.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the first ranked matchup at Barnhill arena since 1998, #24 Arkansas knocked off #7 Georgia Tech in four sets. It was the Hogs second top ten victory of the season.

Jillian Gillen led the way with 18 kills and ten digs. Taylor Head had 14 kills.

Hailey Dirrigl had a match high .423 hit percentage.

Set 1: Arkansas 25, Georgia Tech 16

Set 2: Arkansas 23, Georgia Tech 25

Set 3: Arkansas 25, Georgia Tech 22

Set 4: Arkansas 25, Georgia Tech 20

STUNG!



The Razorbacks improve to 8-1 on the season heading into the last match of non-conference play.