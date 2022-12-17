21 Arkansas women's basketball stays unbeaten with 83-75 win over #16 Creighton

Razorbacks improve to 13-0 for first time since 2013 with win in first top-25 matchup of the season.

The Razorback women's basketball team continued its hot start to the season with its most impressive win so far.

No. 21 Arkansas went into Omaha and took down No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday in the Hogs' first top-25 matchup of the season.

The win improves Mike Neighbors' squad to 13-0 on the season, the team's best start since 2013.

Samara Spencer led the way for the Hogs, scoring a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field while adding four rebounds and four assists.

Saylor Poffenbarger added a 16-point, 11-rebound double double, while Erynn Barnum (15 pts) and Makayla Daniels (14 pts) also scored in double figures.

As a team, the Hogs made their mark behind the three-point line, shooting 12-of-26 (46%) from downtown. On the other side of the court, the Razorbacks' defense showed up, limiting the Bluejays to 35% from the field, and 23% from three.