2024 4-star DB Jaden Allen commits to Arkansas

Razorbacks add sixth commitment to their 2024 class.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks dipped into the Lone Star State on Friday to add Arkansas' sixth commitment of the 2024 cycle.

Four-star defensive back Jaden Allen (Aledo, Tex.) made his commitment to the Hogs, becoming the newest member of the Hogs' recruiting class.

The 5'11" corner was a one-time Texas commit and also held offers from schools including Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and USC.

Allen picked up an offer from the Razorbacks in early March and announced he would be at the Hogs' spring game this past Saturday.

After a great conversation with @CoachSamPittman I am honored to receive a offer from the University of Arkansas!!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/5KWUAiSPVX — Jaden Allen (@MrChip06) March 4, 2023

Allen is rated as a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which lists Allen as the No. 353 player in the country, the No. 61 player in Texas, and the No. 29 cornerback in the country.