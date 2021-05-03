x
#20 Arkansas softball wins a pair on first day of Woo Pig Classic

Hogs push win streak to 12 games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #20 Arkansas softball opened the Woo Pig Classic with a doubleheader sweep against Drake. The Razorbacks win streak is now at twelve games. 

Game 1 saw Arkansas trail 3-1 headed to the bottom of the 6th. With the bases loaded and nobody out Kayla Green hit a grand slam to give the Hogs a 5-3 lead. Green had 5 RBI's on the afternoon.

Jenna Bloom got the win allowing one run in three innings of relief. The Hogs knocked off Drake, 6-3. 

Green would add another RBI in the second game, but Drake would score four runs to take a three run lead into the final frame. 

Arkansas would load the bases with no one out and the comeback was on. Down 4-2, Danielle Gibson would hit a walk off grand slam for the win. Arkansas has now won twelve straight games. 

The Razorbacks will take on Kansas and Northwestern State in Friday doubleheader. 

