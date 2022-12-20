17 Razorbacks fall to #16 Oregon 85-78 in top-25 showdown

Arkansas suffers its first loss of the season after starting 13-0.

In a back-and-forth matchup on the West Coast, the Razorback women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season.

#17 Arkansas fell to #16 Oregon 85-78 in a top-25 showdown at the San Diego Invitational.

The loss is the Hogs' first after starting 13-0, and is Arkansas' first in three meetings against ranked teams this season.

Erynn Barnum led all Razorbacks with 22 points in the game, while Grace VanSlooten was the difference maker for the Ducks, leading all scorers with 26 points.

Samara Spencer poured in 20 points in the contest, while Makayla Daniels added another 15 points for the Hogs.

In such a close game, the biggest difference maker was points in the paint, where the Ducks outscored the Razorbacks 40-26.

It was a tight contest throughout, with the game featuring seven lead changes. Arkansas led 25-22 after one quarter, with Oregon up 38-37 at the half.

The first half featured a 17-point outburst from Barnum with Arkansas shooting 40% from the field as a team.

However, the Ducks held the narrow one-point lead thanks to 18 points from VanSlooten.

Arkansas answered by taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, 59-55. Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer combined for 15 points in the quarter as the Hogs hit four three-pointers in the frame.

Unfortunately for the Hogs, their offense went cold in the fourth quarter. Arkansas had over a five-minute stretch without a field goal, shooting just 23.5% in the quarter. Oregon was able to knock down five key triples in the quarter, helping them outscore Arkansas by 30-19 in the final period.