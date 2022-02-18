10 Arkansas softball wins home opener 6-3 over Illinois

Mary Haff tossed six scoreless innings in the victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback softball made a victorious return to Bogle Park on Friday, winning their home opener 6-3 over Illinois.

Mary Haff picked up her third of the season for No.10-ranked Arkansas, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out four batters.

Danielle Gibson drove in the first two runs, including a solo home-run in the second inning.

Hannah Gamill doubled the lead with a 2-RBI shot to left center in the fourth inning.

The Razorbacks added a third home run with a solo home-run in the fifth inning to make it a 5-0 game.

After Illinois got on the board to pull within 5-3 in the sixth inning, Alabama transfer KB Sides brought herself home with an inside the park home run to make it 6-3 Arkansas.