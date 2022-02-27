10 Arkansas softball rallies to defeat Louisville 8-5

Razorbacks overcome a four-run deficit to take the first game of the series from the Cardinals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #10 Arkansas softball rallied to defeat Louisville 8-5 Sunday at Bogle Park.

ARKANSAS WINS!



The Razorbacks come back to take game one from Louisville. pic.twitter.com/GEJY6rKDLd — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2022

The Razorbacks fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, but proceeded to overcome that deficit thanks in large part to the clutch efforts of Hannah Gamill.

Gamill drove in two runs in the bottom of the first on a double to left center that gave the Hogs an immediate response to Louisville's hot start.

A two-run homer from Danielle Gibson and an RBI single from Taylor Ellsworth helped pull the Hogs even at 5-5.

Then in the sixth, Gamill delivered again, crushing a 3-run shot to center that gave Arkansas the lead for good at 8-5.

SHE SENT IT TO BEEBE



Hannah Gammill's three-run shot to center puts the Razorbacks up 8-5! pic.twitter.com/vWBuk3BAuz — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2022