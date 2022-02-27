10 Arkansas softball rallies to defeat Louisville 8-5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #10 Arkansas softball rallied to defeat Louisville 8-5 Sunday at Bogle Park.
The Razorbacks fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, but proceeded to overcome that deficit thanks in large part to the clutch efforts of Hannah Gamill.
Gamill drove in two runs in the bottom of the first on a double to left center that gave the Hogs an immediate response to Louisville's hot start.
A two-run homer from Danielle Gibson and an RBI single from Taylor Ellsworth helped pull the Hogs even at 5-5.
Then in the sixth, Gamill delivered again, crushing a 3-run shot to center that gave Arkansas the lead for good at 8-5.
Arkansas and Louisville will play the final two games of the series on Monday in a doubleheader, with the first game getting underway at 10 a.m.