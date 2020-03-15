UAFS spring sports canceled for remainder of season

Lone Star Conference has canceled all competition due to coronavirus concerns.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There's been a lot of questions in the sports world as to how long postponements will last or if athletes will even have a season at all, and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is now added to the list of schools that won't be competing in spring sports for the remainder of the season.

The Lone Star Conference announced that all competition will be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The LSC Council of Presidents added that the wellness of all involved in athletics was the top priority, and the main focus is keeping athletes, coaches, and staff healthy.