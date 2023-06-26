UAFS moving to MIAA, will become full-time member in 2024-2025

The Lions move from the Lone Star Conference where they have been since 2019.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — University of Arkansas-Fort Smith athletics will have a new conference home starting next year.

UAFS will join the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) as a full-time member starting in the fall of 2024, becoming the first Arkansas school to be a full-time member of the conference.

“The MIAA is excited to welcome the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith as a new member beginning next summer,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a statement released by the conference Monday. “As the MIAA CEOs have approved a plan for steady and strategic membership growth during the next few years, UAFS provides the MIAA with an opportunity to add an outstanding public university, with great leadership and terrific athletic facilities, in a growing community in Northwest Arkansas.”

UAFS has been an NCAA Division II university since 2010, and had been members of the Lone Star Conference since 2019. This upcoming athletics year will be the Lions' final one in the LSC.

Three other Arkansas school are members of the MIAA in men's tennis: Harding, Ouachita Baptist, and Southern Arkansas.

The MIAA's full-time members are: Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri, Emporia State (KS), Fort Hays State (KS), Lincoln (MO), Missouri Southern State, Missouri Western State, Nebraska-Kearny, Newman (KS), Northeastern State (OK), Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State (KS), Rogers State (OK), and Washburn (KS).

“An athletic conference should bring like-minded institutions in a geographical area to compete and allow their student-athletes to excel academically and develop life skills, and the MIAA does that for UAFS,” said UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz in the statement. “The geographical footprint of the MIAA allows for our student-athletes to participate academically and enhance their experience as collegiate student-athletes. Our fans can travel and support our teams on the road, just as we can welcome more fans from MIAA opponents.”