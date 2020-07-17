SEC schools will honor 2020 scholarships

Student-athletes who opt-out of Fall 2020 season will remain in good standing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern conference announced on Friday that student athletes who opt-out of the Fall 2020 season for health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 will remain on scholarship. The motion was approved by a unanimous vote of the presidents and chancellors of all 13 member schools.

The SEC put out a statement reading "SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic."

The conference said it will continue considering extending the same option to Spring student-athletes, though no decision has been reached.