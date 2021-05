CLEVELAND — On Friday Fort Smith native, Tre Norwood, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with pick 245. The Oklahoma senior was taken in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

With the 245th pick in the #NFLDraft , we select S Tre Norwood. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/g5qOGg7W1R

The former Northside Grizzly was named MVP of the Cotton Bowl back in December. Norwood had five interceptions in the last six games of his college career.