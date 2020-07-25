Oklahoma moves football opener up a week

NORMAN, Okla. — OKLAHOMA SPORTS INFORMATION - University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced today that OU's season-opening football game against Missouri State in Norman has moved to Saturday, Aug. 29, one week earlier than originally scheduled.



The NCAA approved a waiver request from both schools to change the game date to allow them more schedule flexibility in addressing potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. OU's second game of the season is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Norman while its third contest is slated for Sept. 26 at Army in West Point, N.Y.



"If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur," said Castiglione. "Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We're thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier."



Aug. 29 is the first day of the 2020 college football season, and as of Friday only three other contests involving FBS teams were scheduled for that day: Marshall at East Carolina, Idaho State at New Mexico and UC Davis at Nevada.



OU-Missouri State broadcast information and other details such as potential stadium capacity limitations, revised game day procedures and new safety protocols will be announced in the coming weeks.