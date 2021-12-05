Oklahoma hires Brent Venables as its next head football coach

Venables spent 13 years in Norman before serving as Clemson's defensive coordinator the past ten seasons.

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables is going back to Norman.

Sunday, Oklahoma made it official that it is hiring the former Clemson defensive coordinator as its next football coach.

Venables spent the last ten seasons at Clemson, where he helped the Tigers win two national titles and won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 2016.

But before that, the 50-year-old coach worked for 14 seasons with the Sooners under former head coach Bob Stoops. He served as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and from 2004 through 2011, as the Oklahoma's associate head coach. During his time in Norman, he helped the Sooners win the 2000 national championship.

Venables takes over for the departed Lincoln Riley, who accepted the head coaching job at the University of Southern California last week.