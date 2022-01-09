x
Fort Smith native Dreyden Norwood transfers to Mizzou

The former Northside Grizzly was at Texas A&M for the 2021 season.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The top recruit in the state of Arkansas in the 2021 cycle has found a new home.

Dreyden Norwood was a four-star athlete coming of out of Fort Smith's Northside High School, and committed to Texas A&M where he switched to defensive back.

Norwood played in only two games for the Aggies, and is now transferring to Missouri. Twitter account AggiesToday was the first to report the news.

Since Norwood red-shirted this past season, he'll have four years of eligibility left with the Tigers.

