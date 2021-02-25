No. 20 Arkansas rocks the bud; knocks off No. 6 Alabama

No. 20 Razorbacks push SEC winning streak to 8 with biggest of the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Wednesday the #20 Razorbacks knocked off #6 Alabama, 81-66 for their biggest win of the season. The Hogs eight game SEC winning streak is their largest since 1994.

With the win Arkansas prevents Alabama from clinching the regular season SEC title.

The Tide were shooting just 25% at the first timeout, but Arkansas only had an 8-6 lead. Moses Moody and Devo Davis combined for the first eight Razorback points.

The Arkansas offense would start to take advantage of Alabama's early struggles. The Hogs went on a 11-0 run, and found themselves up 15-6.

The fouls were called early and often in the first half. Both teams were in the bonus with 13 minutes to play.

With a double-digit lead Eric Musselman dipped into the bench. Ethan Henderson contributed to the lead with big plays on both sides of the ball.

Arkansas missed seven free throws in the first half allowing Alabama to cut into the lead. The Hogs led just 39-38 at halftime, Jalen Tate led the team with twelve points.

Alabama only led for 30 seconds in the first half, but the Crimson Tide were quick to take the lead out of the locker room. A 7-0 Alabama run forced an early Arkansas timeout.

Jaylin Williams would contribute seven points early in the second half to put Arkansas back on top. An 8-0 Hog run would send Bud Walton in the frenzy. Arkansas had a 54-47 lead.

A JD Notae three with five minutes left would push the lead to 16, the biggest of the game. Things got chippy at the end with Jalen Tate and Bama's John Petty getting ejected.

Arkansas would finish it off knocking off Alabama, 81-66.

The win is the Razorbacks second this season against a top ten opponent. Moody led the way with 24 points.