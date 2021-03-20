x
Oregon and VCU tournament game declared no-contest due to COVID-19 issues

Oregon will automatically advance to the Round of 32

INDIANAPOLIS — The first COVID-19 related cancellation of the 2021 NCAA Men's basketball tournament arrived on Saturday evening. The NCAA released a statement saying The game between Oregon and VCU would not take place, and the Ducks would automatically advance  to the Round of 32.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.” 

All teams in the tournament have been in a bubble environment in since arriving in Indianapolis. There were four replacement teams on standby in case a team had to drop out due to positive tests. However, that had to happen by last Wednesday in order for a replacement team to come into play. Since then, any game featuring COVID-19 issues will be declared a no-contest, with the team not dealing with positive tests advancing to the next round. 

