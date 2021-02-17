Hogs chomp down on Gators

Arkansas win its 7th straight SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Tuesday #24 Arkansas knocked off Florida, 75-64. It's the Hogs seventh straight SEC win.

Ranked Arkansas teams improve to 161-12 all time in Fayetteville when going up against an unranked team.

Arkansas started the game 5 for 7 from the field, but costly turnovers helped Florida tie the game at ten.

Florida, much like the weather, was shooting ice cold. The Gators were 1 for their last 16, giving Arkansas a 30-17 lead. Justin Smith was feeling it early with 8 points.

The Hogs would take a 40-30 lead into halftime. Devo Davis led the way with 10 points as Arkansas shot 52%.

19:41 | Davis opens things up in the second half. We are on @ESPN 2!



Hogs: 42

Gators: 30 pic.twitter.com/OfWod5No0d — ESPN2 6pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 17, 2021

With the Hogs up 45-30 in the second half, Florida would go on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to single digits.

Florida had 13 points off 10 Arkansas turnovers. The Gators refused to go away in the second half. With 5 minutes to go in the game Florida was shooting over 60% in the second half and had its first lead of the night.

Davis and Jalen Tate would help get the lead right back. The Hogs would score on back to back possessions to take a three point lead with 1:51 to play. Tate was up to 13 points on the night.

21 of 72 games where Arkansas led at halftime were decided by double digits and this one would be no different.

Arkansas would seal the deal at the free throws line to end this one. The Razorbacks survive the Florida comeback, knocking off the Gators 75-64.

Davis finished with 18 points in the win as Arkansas shot 44%. The defense forced 16 turnovers on the night.