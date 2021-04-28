LSU allowing 100% occupancy at outdoor sporting events, no masks required

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is removing COVID-19 restrictions from outdoor sporting events starting this Friday.
Outdoor sporting events will allow for 100% capacity and masks will no longer be required, according to LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.
The change comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor events and lifted Louisiana's mask mandate.
The first game held at 100% occupancy will be the Tigers baseball game against Arkansas at Alex Box Stadium this Friday at 6 p.m.
Fans can also resume normal tailgating on campus with no COVID restrictions.
“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome our fans back in full force this weekend,” Woodward said. “This move is another positive step for us as a campus and community. I want to thank our fans that have patiently waited and abided by the protocols we had in place since our return to competition in the fall. It’s going to be a great sight to see our fans pack Alex Box Stadium, Tiger Park and Bernie Moore this weekend.”