DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Forth Smith native, Tre Norwood, was named defensive MVP in Oklahoma's Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

Make that 6️⃣ picks in the last 5️⃣ games for T. Wood! 🤯 @trenorwood_3 📺 ESPN | https://t.co/IHMKdBjQuA pic.twitter.com/4T7UAL4lxb

Norwood had a game changing 45 yard pick six in the first quarter against Heisman finalist Kyle Trask. The redshirt junior has five interceptions on the season, which leads the Big 12.