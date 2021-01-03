x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

NCAA

Diamond Hogs ranked 1st in the country

Division one baseball has Arkansas as number one in the country.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Monday (March 1), D1Baseball announced the latest top 25 which has the Diamond Hogs ranked as the number one team in the country.

Arkansas hasn't been toped the college baseball rankings since 2013. 

Arkansas is coming off a four-game sweep of Southeast Missouri State. The previous number one, Ole Miss, lost 2 of 3 over the weekend to UCF. 

The Razorbacks will begin a three-game series with Murray State Friday afternoon. 

Baseball America also has the Razorbacks #1 in its rankings, the first time since 1981. 

RELATED: Diamond Hogs complete 4 game sweep of SEMO

RELATED: Diamond Hogs hit four homers; knock off SEMO