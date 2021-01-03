Diamond Hogs ranked 1st in the country

Division one baseball has Arkansas as number one in the country.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Monday (March 1), D1Baseball announced the latest top 25 which has the Diamond Hogs ranked as the number one team in the country.

Arkansas hasn't been toped the college baseball rankings since 2013.

Arkansas is coming off a four-game sweep of Southeast Missouri State. The previous number one, Ole Miss, lost 2 of 3 over the weekend to UCF.

The Razorbacks will begin a three-game series with Murray State Friday afternoon.