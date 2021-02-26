Diamond Hogs hit four homers; knock off SEMO

#2 Arkansas pulls off comeback win for second straight day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — #2 Arkansas would take its second straight game against Southeast Missouri State, 7-3. It's the teams fifth straight win overall.

Zebulon Vermillion made his second start of the season. After two scoreless innings, SEMO would tack on the games first two runs in the third inning.

Vermillion's would allow two runs in three innings on two hits. He stranded four Redhawks on base.

In the bottom half of the inning Robert Moore would tie things up with a two run home run. It was Moore's first homer of the season.

Connor Noland would make his season debut in the 4th. Noland would strand a SEMO runner on third with an inning ending double play.

With the score tied in the 6th the Hogs would take their first lead of the afternoon. Cayden Wallace hit the Razorbacks second two run homer of the day to make it 4-2.

Moments later, deja vu. After a Brady Slavens triple, Charlie Welch would hit a two run homer to make it 6-2. It was the first Razorback homers for both Wallace and Welch.

Christian Franklin would add an insurance home run in the bottom of the 8th. Franklin's second long ball in as many days made it 7-3 Arkansas.

The Arkansas bullpen would shut the door the rest of the way. Noland earned his first victory of the season.