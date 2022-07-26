Springdale native named to Thunder O'City Crew

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder has named its roster for the 2022-2023 Thunder Girls and O’City Crew dance teams. Making this year’s O’City Crew team is Springdale native, Lena Souvannarath.
Souvannarath will make her professional dance debut in the same spot Jaylin Williams will make his NBA debut. The Springdale native says she has watched Williams play basketball since junior high.
Souvannarath went through a tough audition process, but came out on top earning a spot on the team. She was a co-captain of the dance team at Springdale High School before going to college in Kansas.
