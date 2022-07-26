Springdale native named to Thunder O'City Crew

Lena Souvannarath joins Jaylin Williams in Oklahoma City for 2022-2023 basketball season

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder has named its roster for the 2022-2023 Thunder Girls and O’City Crew dance teams. Making this year’s O’City Crew team is Springdale native, Lena Souvannarath.

Souvannarath will make her professional dance debut in the same spot Jaylin Williams will make his NBA debut. The Springdale native says she has watched Williams play basketball since junior high.

Souvannarath went through a tough audition process, but came out on top earning a spot on the team. She was a co-captain of the dance team at Springdale High School before going to college in Kansas.

That’s a wrap on 2022 auditions 🎬 pic.twitter.com/BiYS5cT8Dj — Thunder Girls (@thundergirls) July 16, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.